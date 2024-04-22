In the first three months of this year, Vietnam shipped around 26.5 million USD worth of rice to the island state, an increase of over 80% over the same period in 2023, winning 32% of the market share. Vietnam was followed by Thailand and India.

The decline in export value of regular brown rice and white rice was offset by the strong increase of sticky rice, milled or peeled fragrant rice and broken rice.

Particularly, besides Vietnam's traditional strong product of white rice, the turnovers of two other product groups - sticky rice and milled or peeled fragrant rice - also rose to dominate the majority of the market share in Singapore, reaching 80.08% and 73.33% respectively.

This was the main factor that helps Vietnam surpass Thailand and India to become the country with the largest rice market share in Singapore, the Vietnamese trade office asserted.

Singapore imported nearly 83 million USD worth of rice in the first three months of this year, up 24% year on year./.

VNA