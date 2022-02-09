Business International medial highlights Vietnam’s investment opportunities Emerging markets (EM) like Vietnam can provide potential growth opportunities for investors who do their due diligence, according to an article published by ETF Trends, a leading source in Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) news of the US.

Binh Duong-based businesses need up to 50,000 labourers Businesses in the southern industrial hub of Binh Duong are needing 40,000-50,000 labourers, mostly unskilled workers, in order to promote production after the long Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays.

Vietnam welcomes nearly 9,000 international tourists under pilot programme As of February 7, Vietnam welcomed 8,967 international tourists since a pilot programme was launched last November, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

PV GAS aims for annual growth of 10 percent from 2022 PetroVietnam Gas Corporation (PV GAS) should make efforts to achieve the target of annual growth of 10 percent in 2022 and following years, General Director of the Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) Le Manh Hung has said.