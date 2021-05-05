Business Agro-forestry-fisheries exports up over 24 percent in Jan-Apr The import-export value of agro-forestry-fisheries products in the first four months of 2021 stood at about 32.07 billion USD, with exports estimated at 17.15 billion USD, a 24.2 percent increase year-on-year, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has reported.

Business Binh Phuoc seeks to bolster investment from US The Becamex IDC Corporation together with the People’s Committee of southern Binh Phuoc province held an online conference on May 5 with investors from the US.

Business Ba Son underground station’s ground floor completed ahead of schedule Construction for the first ground floor (B1) at Ba Son station, part of Ho Chi Minh City’s Metro Line No.1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien), was completed one month earlier than the set deadline.