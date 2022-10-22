Vietnam exported over 96,500 tonnes of coffee to the US in eight months, gaining over 227 million USD, up 5.2% and nearly 36% in terms of volume and value over the same period last year.



Vietnam's coffee market share in the US increased from 6.27% to 6.45%.



During the January-September period, the nation earned more than 3 billion USD from exporting 1.34 million tonnes of coffee, up over 13% in volume and an increase of 37% in value against the same period last year.



Vietnam's coffee has been shipped to more than 80 countries and territories, making the country the second biggest exporter in the world.



Its major markets are Europe, the US, Russia, Japan and the UK. In Europe, Vietnam is the second biggest coffee supplier with a market share of over 16 percent, behind Brazil.



At present, the nation is home to 97 coffee bean processing plants with an annual capacity of 1.5 million tonnes, 160 coffee roasting, 8 instant coffee and 11 coffee blending facilities./.

VNA