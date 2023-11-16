Last year, Vietnamese cinnamon accounted for 18.2% in output and 34.4% of the export market share globally.

India is Vietnam’s biggest importer, accounting for some 44% of the market share, followed by the US and Bangladesh.

According to the Vietnam Pepper and Spice Association, Vietnam is lacking a national-level strategy on sustainable development of cinnamon sector.

At a national conference on sustainable development of the cinnamon sector held in Hanoi on November 15, a public-private partnership working group on pepper and spices was established.

The group presented a number of directions for the development of the cinnamon sector, including determining land fund and planting area scale, perfecting policies and mechanisms, and developing semi-processing and processing facilities and consumption markets, among others./.

VNA