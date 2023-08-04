The US-based travel website has identified three reasons for Vietnam being the new Asia tourism hotspot, including the adjusted visa requirements, a well-preserved natural beauty and a focus on tourism growth.

Travel Off Path praised the country to be famous for its breathtakingly beautiful scenery, a huge coastline that stretches for an incredible 3,260km, and energetic cities.



The news site said it will be easier than ever for citizens of many countries with the visa application being "straightforward and affordable."



It also praised the country for preserving its natural beauty.

"Because Vietnam is an emerging tourist destination and doesn’t yet have the same huge footfall that many other Southeast Asian countries experience, much of its natural beauty is still incredibly well preserved," it reported.

The website pointed out that the country is budget-friendly, although those on a tight budget should still consider their itinerary to ensure it is affordable.

Vietnam originally set a target of attracting eight million visitors in the rest of 2023, but the figure is predicted will grow to 10 million by the end of the year./.

VNA