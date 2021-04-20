Vietnam beefs up engagements with German hospitals, businesses
The Online Business Mission – Medizintechnik conference took place in Hanoi on April 20 to discuss operation models in the health sector of Germany and Vietnam, opportunities for cooperation between their hospitals and businesses, and the importance of building their medical technical exchange networks.
Stefan Blechschmidt, director at the economic cooperation office under the German state Thuringia's international cooperation department, said he wants to support collaborative projects in the fields of life sciences and healthcare in Vietnam.
He hoped that the Hanoi IEC – the representative office of the state in Vietnam – can promote cooperation between German and Vietnamese hospitals, he added.
At the conference, businesses from Thuringia introduced their capacity in meeting the needs of the Vietnamese market.
A representative from the general hospital of Vietnam’s northern province of Yen Bai said the establishment looks for collaboration with Germany so that it can improve its professional and customer services capacity in such areas as neurosurgery, infection control, and human resources building.
After discussing the market for medical technical equipment in Vietnam, participating Vietnamese and German firms exchanged their views on networking opportunities for mutual development.
More events similar to the Online Business Mission – Medizintechnik conference will be held in the time to come./.