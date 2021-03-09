As many as 100 staff members of the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases received the shots in the morning of March 8. The hospital is allocated 450 doses among the first batch of 117,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine the country has received.

In Hai Duong, 50 medical workers at Hai Duong city’s medical centre, and 30 others at Kim Thanh district’s medical centre were the first in the province to be injected.

The Ministry of Health has allocated the vaccine to 13 localities, along with the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security and 21 hospitals during the first phase.

Among the localities, all having reported COVID-19 cases since the latest wave of outbreaks since January 27, the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control (CDC) is given 8,000 doses, Hai Duong CDC 32,000, and HCM City CDC 8,000.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security each receive 30,000 doses.

Vietnam plans to import about 150 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines./.

VNA