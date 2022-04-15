The passport will be available on PC Covid-19 or Digital Health apps. If people don’t have the apps, they can get their passports by accessing the health ministry's portal and filling in necessary information. They will then receive the passports by email.

So far Vietnam has reached mutual recognition of vaccine passport with 19 countries.

As of April 14, Vietnam had administered nearly 209 million vaccine doses, with nearly 100 percent of people over 18 having received full two shots and over 51 percent having received a booster shot.

In the group age from 12 to under 18, 99.9 percent have got one shot and 95.3 percent full two shots.

Vaccination for children from 5 to under 12 started on April 14, and children will also be granted vaccine passports like people in other age groups./.

VNA