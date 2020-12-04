Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,142 VND per USD on December 4, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business PM urges Thai group to expand investment in Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 3 called on Siam Cement Group (SCG) of Thailand to expand its investment and business in Vietnam, thus helping to attract more big groups from Thailand and other countries to Vietnam in the time ahead.

Business AgroViet 2020 underway in Hanoi The 2020 Vietnam International Agriculture Fair (AgroViet 2020) opened in Hanoi on December 3, featuring 220 booths exhibiting agricultural products, handicrafts, and farming machinery from more than 30 cities and provinces around the country.

Business New programme to support enterprises’ digital transformation over next 5 years The Ministry of Planning and Investment and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) co-organised a launch ceremony for the “Supporting Enterprises’ Digital Transformation from 2021 to 2025” programme on December 3 in Hanoi.