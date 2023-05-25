A performance at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) in coordination with the Ministry of Culture of Belarus on May 24 held an art programme in Ho Chi Minh City as part of Belarus Cultural Days 2023 in Vietnam.

Addressing the opening ceremony, MCST Deputy Minister Ta Quang Dong said Belarus Cultural Days 2023, taking place in HCM City and Ba Ria-Vung Tau from May 24-27, is a meaningful activity, helping realise cooperation agreements in the field of art and culture between the two countries. Through this activity, Vietnamese audiences and international friends can better their understanding of Belarus' rich culture.

“Belarusian Culture Days in Vietnam will continue to consolidate and further strengthen cultural exchanges between the two countries, thus promoting the traditional friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Belarus," the official said.



According to First Deputy Minister of Culture of Belarus Valery Gromada, the event reflects Belarusian art's endless richness and beauty.

The renewing of a cooperation programme between the two culture ministries for 2023-2025 is evidence of mutual interest and desire to continue collaboration between the two countries, he said.

Delegates cut ribbons to open the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

An exhibition themed “Belarus through the eyes of a painter” was opened in HCM City on May 24 within the framework of the event.

The exhibition features 31 oil paintings on canvas by famous artists from Belarus such as Gleb Otchik, Anton Vyrvo and Anna Sadovskaya.



Visitors will have the opportunity to admire famous destinations of the European country, including Borisoglebskaya church and Sozh, a 648-km river flowing through Russia, Belarus and Ukraine.

The exhibition will run until May 27, at Ho Chi Minh City Museum./.