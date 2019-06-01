At the event (Source: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) –A seminar was held in Hanoi on May 31 to review governmental-level cooperation between Vietnam and Belgium over the past more than four decades.



The event was co-hosted by the Belgian Embassy in Vietnam, the Belgian Development Agency and the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Department of External Economic Affairs.



The sides reviewed important cooperation milestones since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties in 1973.



Two-way trade hit 2.8 billion EUR (3.1 billion USD) in 2018 while Belgian investors have poured more than 900 million USD in Vietnam. Many Belgian firms have contributed to Vietnam’s sustainable development via building green industrial zones.



Bilateral collaboration between Vietnam and Belgium in the future will focus on education, agriculture and environment technology, it was heard at the seminar.-VNA