Politics Cambodian top legislator wraps up visit to Vietnam President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Heng Samrin on September 14 concluded his three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao fronts eye stronger cooperation The Party, State, Fatherland Front and people of Vietnam always attach great importance to and give the top priority to strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien told a Lao front official in a meeting in Hanoi on September 13.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on September 14 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Lao leaders welcome visiting defence minister of Vietnam Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang paid courtesy calls to General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and the country’s Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh in Vientiane on September 13.