Vietnam believes in future growth of relations with Algeria: Ambassador
Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh showed his belief in the future growth of the two nations’ ties across fields, at a recent ceremony marking Vietnam’s 77th National Day (September 2, 1945-2022) in Algeria.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh showed his belief in the future growth of the two nations’ ties across fields, at a recent ceremony marking Vietnam’s 77th National Day (September 2, 1945-2022) in Algeria.
Vinh also expressed his delight at the countries’ long-time traditional friendship and increasingly developing cooperation. He noted that 2022 marked the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.
Talking to more than 200 guests, the diplomat recalled events that gave birth to the nation and its development into a dynamic economy, particularly its rapid post-pandemic recovery.
In the first seven months of 2022, Vietnam’s import-export value exceeded 431 billion USD, an annual increase of 14.8%. Foreign direct investments poured into the country during the period, meanwhile, amounted to some 11.57 billion USD, up 10.2% year-on-year.
Participants pose for a group photo (Photo: VNA)Vinh took the occasion to thank governments and peoples worldwide, including those of Algeria, for their support to Vietnam in its struggle for independence as well as national construction and development.
The ceremony featured an exhibition on Vietnam’s landscapes, people, and culture./.