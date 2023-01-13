According to the magazine, if there’s one cultural cuisine that bursts with umami goodness, it’s Vietnamese cuisine. The country, apart from its beautiful landscapes, is known for its food.

The magazine said “Everywhere you go, you’ll be met with local, regional delicacies that will bowl you over, as you soak in new, exciting experiences and visit stunning destinations.”

It also recommends best places to explore in Vietnam are Hanoi, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City. Must-try food include Pho, Banh Mi, Banh Cuon (rice rolls) and coffee, and the best time to visit the country is from November to March when the weather is the most comfortable, not too hot, not too cold and there are no pouring rain or stormy days.

Asia is the largest continent in the world. The continent is a melting pot of cultures, which varies from region to region./.

VNA