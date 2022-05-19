Videos Vietnam Blockchain Association makes debut The Vietnam Blockchain Association was launched in the capital city of Hanoi on May 17, the first official legal entity specialising in the field of blockchain technology.

Videos Rice exports to EU quadruple in Q1 Vietnam exported 22,500 tonnes of rice to the EU for nearly 18 million USD in the first quarter of 2022, roughly a four-fold increase in both volume and value compared to the same period last year thanks to preferential tariffs enjoyed under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Business PM visits Sillicon Valley tech giants Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 17 (US time) visited tech giants Intel, Apple and Google in Silicon Valley as part of his US visit.

Business Vietnam should shift economic growth model for further development: WB report For Vietnam to realise its aspiration for reaching high income status by 2045, the country will need to shift its economic growth model and sharply improve the government’s capacity to coordinate and implement economic policy reforms and public investments, a World Bank Group report says.