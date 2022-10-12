An overview of the press conference on the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Blockchain Summit 2022 will take place in Hanoi on October 19-20.



Organised for the first time by the Vietnam Software Association (VINASA) and the Vietnam Blockchain Association, the summit expects to attract more than 1,000 delegates, including experts in the field of blockchain from the world’s technological superpowers.



Speakers will share approaches to blockchain technology of leading technology companies, new solutions, and stories of integrating blockchain into products to bring new value to users.



Among the top 200 companies operating with blockchain technology in the world, seven were founded by Vietnamese. Vietnam is one of the top five blockchain countries and currently has more than 10 startups in this field with capital of more than 100 million USD.



According to a report by MaketsandMarkets, domestic blockchain-related market will reach a value of nearly 2.5 billion USD in 2026, increasing nearly five folds compared to that in 2021./.