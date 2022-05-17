Sci-Tech Vietnam Blockchain Union to held first congress in mid-May The Vietnam Blockchain Union (VBU) will hold the first congress in mid-May, aiming to establish an organisation to connect the technology business community and provide consultancy to related agencies to develop policies and legal frameworks on technology, digital assets, and currencies.

Sci-Tech First AI training, research centre opened in Central Highlands The first AI training, research centre in the Tay Nguyen Central Highlands has been opened at the Da Lat University in Lam Dong province.

Sci-Tech Seminar seeks to promote space strategies in Italy, Vietnam The Embassy of Italy in Vietnam in coordination with the Italian Space Agency (ASI) on May 6 organised a workshop to exchange views and expertise on space strategies and technologies.