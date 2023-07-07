Sci-Tech Infographic jounalism - powerful "weapon" of modern press The role of infographics in digital transformation in journalism was highlighted at seminar held by the State-run Vietnam Nam News Agency (VNA) on July 4.

Sci-Tech Vietnam strengthens science, technology cooperation with Belgium, Luxembourg A delegation of the Ministry of Science and Technology made working trips to Belgium and Luxembourg from July 26 to 30 to promote cooperation in science and technology between Vietnam and the two countries.

Sci-Tech Conference shares experience in promoting Internet governance The Vietnam Internet Network Information Centre (VNNIC) under the Ministry of Information and Communications held the VNNIC Internet Conference 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City on June 30, focusing on sharing experience in effective Internet governance.