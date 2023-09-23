Culture - Sports Winners of “Heritage Journey” photography contest announced An award ceremony for the 9th “Heritage Journey” photography contest was held on September 22, honouring the winners of the contest and opening an exhibition of winning works.

Culture - Sports Mid-Autumn Festival underway at Thang Long Imperial Citadel A programme for children and visitors to experience a traditional Mid-Autumn Festival is underway at Thang Long Imperial Citadel from September 19 to 24.