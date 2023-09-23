Vietnam boasts nine UNESCO natural and cultural heritage sites
UNESCO has recently recognised Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago as a world natural heritage, raising the country’s total world natural and cultural heritage sites to nine.
VNA
VNA
