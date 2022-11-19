Vietnam boasts potential for digital cooperation, investment in Francophone space
There is great potential for Vietnam to increase digital cooperation and investment in the Francophone space, said Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang, Permanent Representative of the President to the Permanent Council of the Francophonie (CPF) and International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF).
Hanoi (VNA) –
He made the remark in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 18th Francophonie Summit taking place in Djerba city, Tunisia. The summit, themed “Connectivity in diversity – the digital vector of development and solidarity in the French-speaking world”, is slated for November 19-20.
To prove his point, Thang listed a series of advantages boasted by the country, including young population, high numbers of Internet and smartphone users, and the national people-centred digital transformation toward the formation of a digital economy, government, and society.
According to the diplomat, Vietnamese enterprises in the field of digital and information technology have developed very quickly and strongly, demonstrating their ability to reach out to the world, including Francophone member countries.
Notably, Viettel Group is investing in telecommunications systems in a number of Francophone countries such as Laos, Cambodia, Haiti, Cameroun, Burundi, and Romania; while FPT and VNPT have launched many investment activities and exported technology products to foreign countries.
With regards to the role and position of Vietnam in the French-speaking community, Thang affirmed Vietnam has always actively participated in the community’s priority issues, from developing strategies for economic, cultural, education, and health cooperation to peacekeeping and administrative reform.
Vietnam always appreciates the important role and contributions of the OIF at international forums and in enhancing understanding, solidarity and cooperation among its 88 member countries and observers, thereby contributing to maintaining peace and promot development in the world, he noted.
The relationship between Vietnam and the Francophonie is increasingly close and substantive, the ambassador stated.
Vietnam has trade ties with 44 out of 54 OIF member countries. By the end of 2021, there were 16 OIF member nations investing in Vietnam, with 1,450 projects and a total investment of nearly 16 billion USD./.