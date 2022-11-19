Politics Top Vietnamese, Cambodian legislators hold talks National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with President of the National Assembly of Cambodia Samdech Heng Samrin in Phnom Penh on November 19, following the official welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese leader.

Politics President meets Hong Kong, IMF leaders on APEC meeting sidelines President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 19 met with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong (China) Special Administrative Region Lee Ka-chiu and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Thailand.

Politics Foreign Minister holds bilateral meetings in Bangkok Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met bilaterally with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna and Foreign Minister of Papua New Guinea Justin Tkatchenko in Bangkok on November 18, on the occasion of the ongoing APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2022.

Politics Vice President arrives in Tunisia for 18th Francophonine Summit Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan arrived in Djerba city, Tunisia on November 18 (local time) to attend the 18th Francophonie Summit at the invitation of Tunisian President Kais Saied.