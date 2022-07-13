Business Reference exchange rate up 15 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,198 VND/USD on July 13, up 15 VND from the previous day.

Business Kien Giang leverages advantages to lure investment The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang wants to improve investment promotion, focusing on attracting large investors in such sectors as agriculture, industry, services, communications, and marine economy.

Business Infographic Garment-textile exports surge 21.6% in H1 Vietnam’s garment-textile exports hit 18.65 billion USD in the first half of 2022, posting a year-on-year surge of 21.6%, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Vietnam’s economy back on track for strong recovery: Singaporean daily In an article posted on July 12, The Business Times of Singapore cited some economists' opinions that said Vietnam’s economy is back on track for a strong recovery this year.