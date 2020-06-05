World Thailand to launch major domestic tourism stimulus programme The Thai Finance Ministry has agreed with a plan to launch a major domestic tourism promotion next month by giving 2,000-3,000 THB vouchers to 4 million people and free trips to 1.2 million medical personnel.

World ASEAN Economic Ministers agree not to create more technical barriers Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh informed the press on the outcomes of two special virtual meetings of ASEAN on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic that Vietnam hosted on June 4, as Chair of the ASEAN in 2020.