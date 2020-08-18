Geneva (VNA) – Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai - Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva - joined a recent working session with Dr. Carlos Correa, Executive Director of the South Centre, an intergovernmental organisation of developing countries headquartered in Geneva.

The Vietnamese diplomat spoke highly of the results gained by the South Centre in providing information, research, policy counselling and developing common points of view in international negotiations for developing nations, across the spheres of trade, investment, social development and human rights, along with climate change, intellectual property, health and South-South cooperation.

For his part, Carlos briefed his guest on the role and activities of the South Centre during its 25 years of establishment and development, as well as its activities and fields of priority for the 2020-22 period.

He pledged that the organisation, with its capacity and mandate, will continue carrying out activities which effectively and promptly meet requirements of member countries in policy research and orientations, and support developing nations in international negotiations, mobilisation of sustainable development approaches and capacity building at national and regional levels.

In the 2020-22, the South Centre will focus on spheres such as the 2030 agenda for sustainable development, international trade, and international regulations in investment, innovation and intellectual property rights, technology transfer, social development and human rights, health and development, international management, and reform of the international tax system, among others.

At the event, the sides discussed matters of mutual concern and orientations to strengthen future cooperation, especially in ensuring fair access for developing countries to pharmaceutical products and in battling COVID-19 in particular.

They also touched upon capacity building for Vietnam in the coming time.

With a current membership of 54, the South Centre undertakes research and analysis oriented on various international policy areas relevant to the protection and promotion of the development interests of developing countries.

The organisation helps the countries of the South to develop common points of view and to work together on major international development-related policy issues./.