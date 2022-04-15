As many as 1,000 book titles are being displayed on the occasion in the National Library of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam book and reading culture festival 2022 officially kicked off on April 15 at the National Library of Vietnam in Hanoi to celebrate the Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day (April 21) and the World Book and Copyright Day (April 23).



Addressing the opening ceremony, Director of the National Library of Vietnam Kieu Thuy Nga said the event aims to encourage and develop the reading movement in the community.



Through the event, the organisers hope to raise public awareness of the importance of reading for improving knowledge and skills, developing thinking and educating and fostering personality, and help gradually build reading habits in families, schools, agencies, organisations and communities, Nga said.



It also aims to honour organisations and individuals that have contributed to the development of books and reading culture, and raise the responsibility of the whole society in developing reading culture in Vietnam, she added.

At the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The festival features face-to-face and livestream activities to suit the needs of people and readers to access information amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



As many as 1,000 book titles are being displayed on the occasion in the National Library of Vietnam.



In the framework of the event, a number of meetings and talk shows with writers are also arranged, along with a writing contest for young people to express their perception of a book.



An online awarding ceremony was held for winners of a book-based painting contest for students aged 6-13 in Hanoi.



On the occasion, the embassies of 10 Spanish-speaking countries in Vietnam presented books to the National Library of Vietnam./.