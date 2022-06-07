Business EVN to boost clean energy development The Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) will invest more in clean energy in the years ahead to meet the rising demand for power in national development.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on June 7 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,057 VND/USD on June 7, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business US waives tariffs on solar panels from Vietnam US President Joe Biden on June 6 declared a 24-month tariff exemption for solar panels manufactured in four Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, in an effort to promote clean energy production in the country.

Business Techcombank honoured eight awards by Visa Techcombank has received eight awards from the global payments company Visa for its achievements in 2021. These prestigious awards were presented last month.