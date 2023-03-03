With the theme “Vietnamese agricultural products reaching out to the world”, the programme aims to select outstanding Vietnamese agricultural products to introduce to the European market, helping Vietnamese businesses reach international buyers on the continent.

The programme is also expected to help importers, Vietnamese shop owners in Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Hungary, and suppliers to supermarkets and convenience stores in Europe better understand the popular commodities and the demand for agricultural products from Vietnam.

The highlight of the programme is an exhibition space of Vietnamese agricultural products in Berlin, offering a clearer view of Vietnam’s agriculture sector during its integration and development./.

