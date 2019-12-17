Politics ASEM to enhance sustainable Asia-Europe connectivity Foreign ministers of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) countries convened a plenary session on sustainable connectivity between Asia and Europe on December 16 as part of their 14th meeting in Madrid, Spain.

Politics Prime Minister begins official visit to Myanmar Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc arrived in Nay Pyi Taw on December 16 evening (local time), beginning activities in his official visit to Myanmar from December 17-18.

Politics Vietnam raises proposals to help ASEM bolster multilateral cooperation Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh raised some proposals to help the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) enhance its role in fostering multilateral cooperation, while addressing the 14th ASEM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Madrid on December 16.

Politics Presidential Office announces newly adopted laws The Presidential Office held a press conference in Hanoi on December 16 to announce the President’s order on the laws adopted at the recent eighth session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly.