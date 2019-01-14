Delegates visit a booth displaying organic products on the sidelines of the forum. (Photo: VNA)



– The first Mekong Delta Forum on developing the partnership between Vietnam and Australia in organic agriculture was held in An Giang province on January 14.The forum aims to form and develop bilateral partnership in organic agriculture through short-term training courses for scientists, agricultural officials, farmers, and those interested in organic agriculture.Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Si Lam said that the locality is mobilising resources to develop agricultural production towards green and sustainable growth.From now until 2025, it will give priority to boosting organic agriculture in its advantageous products such as rice, mango, vegetables, and medicinal herbs, Lam added.Sharing cooperation prospects in organic agriculture between An Giang and Australia, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Anh Thu stated that Australia is strong in its agricultural research, especially in biological control, pest management, farm produce supply chain management, the quality of agricultural and aquatic products, and advanced cultivation techniques – of which An Giang is in demand for.Therefore, he expressed his hope that Australia and An Giang will intensify cooperation in the time ahead, through short-term courses on organic cultivation for local scientists, agricultural officials, and farmers.Alan Broughton, Vice President of the Organic Agriculture Association of Australia, said that the association will support An Giang by transferring technologies, and attracting the involvement of relevant foreign experts, scientists, and international organisations towards developing organic agriculture in the province.According to him, the organic agriculture certificate is not the end goal, but rather the essence of organic agriculture is to improve public health, restore the organic matter of soil, and reduce production costs. –VNA