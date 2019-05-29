Beijing (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to China Dang Minh Khoi paid a working visit to China’s Guizhou province and Zhuang Autonomous Region of Guangxi province on May 25-28 to bolster bilateral collaboration between Vietnam and the localities.



Meeting with Vice Governor of Guizhou province Lu Yongzheng, Khoi said that as the province and Vietnamese localities share various similarities in development capacity and boast huge cooperation potential, they should work together in agricultural trade, transport connection, logistics, tourism and education, as well as exchange experience in poverty alleviation.



This is significant to contributing to the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, the diplomat said.



Lu, for his part, affirmed Guizhou attaches much importance to cooperating with Vietnamese localities although they share no borderline, stressing this is a core in its external economic relations policy.



He suggested both sides maintain exchanges of delegations at all levels, expand investment and accelerate collaboration in culture, tourism and education. Also, he hoped that Vietnamese authorities will create favourable conditions for Guizhou companies to run their business in the Southeast Asian country, including Guizhou Tyre company in Tien Giang province.



Besides, he said that Guizhou stands ready to share experience with Vietnam in economic development in tandem with environmental protection and sustainable poverty alleviation.



In a meeting with Lu Xinshe, Party Secretary of the Zhuang Autonomous Region on May 27, Ambassador Khoi spoke highly of the locality’s contributions to the Vietnam-China friendship and cooperation, hoping that Guangxi will join hands with Vietnam to organise the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic ties in 2020, and promote cooperation mechanisms to deepen cooperation with Vietnamese border provinces.



He asked Guangxi to facilitate customs clearance for Vietnamese products, particularly farm produce, and coordinate with Vietnamese localities to carry out three legal documents on border and build a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.



Lu said that as both sides hold huge potential for cooperation, they should work more to enhance trade and logistics ties and promote people-to-people exchanges.



Guangxi will closely work with Vietnam to organise activities in celebration of the anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, he said, adding that it will help further the Vietnam-China strategic cooperative relations.-VNA