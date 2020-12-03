Politics Former deputy minister expelled from Party The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on December 2 decided to expel former Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade and former member of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Party Civil Affairs Committee Ho Thi Kim Thoa from the Party.

Politics Greetings on 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Cuba diplomatic ties Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on December 2 sent greetings to First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba Raul Castro Ruz and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Politics Vietnam, Cuba write new pages in glorious history The 60th anniversary of Vietnam - Cuba diplomatic relations was celebrated on December 2 (1960 - 2020), with the special amity filled with outstanding milestones in mutual support, from Vietnam’s past struggle for national independence to the two nations’ current fight against COVID-19.

Politics Gathering in HCM City marks Thailand's National Day The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) organised a gathering on December 2 to celebrate the 93rd anniversary of Thailand's National Day and commemorate the birthday of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadei (December 5).