Vietnam boosts cooperation with Geneva Int’l Centre for Humanitarian Demining
Vietnam, as one of the countries most affected by bombs, mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) left over from wartime, always strongly supports efforts at national, regional and international levels to solve consequences, ensure people’s lives and boost socio-economic development at contaminated areas.
Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai (Source: Foreign Ministry)
Geneva (VNA) – Vietnam, as one of the countries most affected by bombs, mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) left over from wartime, always strongly supports efforts at national, regional and international levels to solve consequences, ensure people’s lives and boost socio-economic development at contaminated areas.
The statement was made by Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN, the World Trade Organisation and other international organisations in Geneva, at the 46th meeting of the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD) Council of Foundation held online on November 30.
Mai told participants that Vietnam is completing legal documents on handling bombs and mines left over from wartime, including National Technical Regulations, National Standards and Quality Management Process.
At the regional level, Vietnam has helped speed up operations of the ASEAN Regional Mine Action Centre (ARMAC), while at the international level, Vietnam, as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021, has coordinated with GICHD and international partners in solving post-conflict bomb and mine consequences.
Vietnam also treasures and thanks for contributions and experience of GICHD in stepping up bomb and mine clearance activities as well as the centre’s effective cooperation with Vietnam’s relevant offices, particularly the Vietnam National Mine Action Centre (VNMAC).
During the session, the GICHD Council of Foundation updated National Mine Action Standards in several countries such as Afghanistan, Cambodia, Ukraine, Yemen and Vietnam.
Founded in 1998, the GICHD employs around 80 staff members from 25 nations. It works toward reducing risks to communities stemming from explosive ordnance, with particular focus on mines, cluster munitions, other explosive remnants of war and ammunition storages./.