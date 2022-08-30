Business Reference exchange rate up 10 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,221 VND/USD on August 30, up 10 VND from the previous day.

Business Savills: Vietnam on radar of manufacturing investors Vietnam is regarded as an outstanding investment destination for high-value manufacturing with production capacity satisfying international investors, said Christopher J. Marriott, CEO of Savills Southeast Asia.

Business Vietnam attracts nearly 16.8 bln USD in FDI in eight months Vietnam raked in nearly 16.8 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) as of August 20, down 12.3% year-on-year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.