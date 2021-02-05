Society Aviation sector takes COVID-19 fight to highest level The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has recently issued a document requesting the aviation sector to enhance COVID-19 prevention measures before, during and after the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Society Vietnamese expats in Laos celebrate traditional Tet To welcome the upcoming Lunar New Year 2021, students and teachers at the Nguyen Du Lao - Vietnamese Bilingual School in Vientiane, Laos, held a “banh chung” (square glutinous rice cake) making event to help local students learn more about Vietnam’s traditional customs and culture.

Society Bamboo Airways operates first flights on HCM City-Rach Gia route Bamboo Airways on February 4 operated its first flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Rach Gia city in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, using Embraer 195 aircraft.

Society Prime Minister offers incense to late Party, State leaders Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, accompanied by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, has offered incense to late leaders of the Party and State at their private homes and monuments commemorating them on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.