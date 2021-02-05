Vietnam boosts solidarity activities with Cuba
The Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Association (VCFA) under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) held a conference in Hanoi on February 4 reviewing its 2020 work and outlining activities for 2021.
Head of the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission and VCFA Chairwoman Truong Thi Mai at the event (Photo: VNA)
Addressing the gathering, Politburo member, head of the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission and VCFA Chairwoman Truong Thi Mai said the VCFA will conduct practical activities to foster bilateral ties, in particular working more closely with the Cuban Embassy in Hanoi, research institutes and businesses having close ties with Cuba, and trying to engage the younger generations in those activities.
She suggested holding workshops to popularise the results of the 13th National Party Congress and provide additional information relating to the upcoming eighth Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba, thereby raising mutual understanding between the two peoples.
Mai also proposed the VUFO work with relevant units to identify measures to improve people-to-people diplomacy in realising the country’s external policy.
Participants agreed with the need to set up VCFA chapters in Quang Binh and other localities of potential, as well as to partner with the Defence Ministry to hold a gathering marking the 60th anniversary of Cuba’s Hiron victory (April 19) this year.
The VCFA held a series of activities last year marking the 60th anniversary of Vietnam - Cuba diplomatic ties and raised over 1.5 billion VND (65,000 USD) in support of Cuban people in need. It now has 14 chapters at central and local levels.
On the occasion, VUFO President Nguyen Phuong Nga presented a certificate of merit to the VCFA in honour of its outstanding achievements in 2020./.
