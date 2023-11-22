Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi (second, left) gives a present to to Vice Minister of Science and Technology for Social Development of Brazil and President of the Brazil – Vietnam Friendship Association (BVFA) Inácio Arruda. (Photo: VNA)

Buenos Aires (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi on November 21 had a working session with Vice Minister of Science and Technology for Social Development of Brazil and President of the Brazil – Vietnam Friendship Association (BVFA) Inácio Arruda, and General Secretary of the BVFA Pedro de Oliveira, discussing measures to promote cooperation between the two countries.

At the meeting, the two sides discussed the potential for bilateral cooperation in politics-diplomacy, economy-commerce, culture, education, and science-technology via Party, government and people-to-people diplomacy channels.

Both sides emphasised that the results achieved during Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's recent official visit to Brazil are an important premise to consolidate the two countries’ existing cooperation and open up new cooperation opportunities.

As President of the BVFA Arruda said that the association will continue coordinating closely with the Vietnamese Embassy and serving as a bridge to connect the ambassador with Brazilian enterprises, and industry and export associations to further boost the bilateral cooperation.

Arruda said he is looking forward to the upcoming visit to Vietnam by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, saying that it will offer a great opportunity for Brazilian enterprises to learn about investment and cooperation opportunities in Vietnam.

Vietnam is now the biggest trading partner of Brazil in Southeast Asia while Brazil is Vietnam’s biggest trading partner in South America, with two-way trade turnover reaching a record of 6.78 billion USD in 2022, 6.6% higher than the figure in 2021 and tripling over the past decade.

Vietnam mainly imports soybeans, corn, cotton, sugar, beef, leather, construction machinery spare parts, and narrow-body aircraft from Brazil, while exports to computers, smartphones and components, garment products, footwear, ceramic products, agricultural products, handicrafts and wooden furniture to the Latin American country./.