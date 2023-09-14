Vietnamese and international officials attend the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil on September 12 held a ceremony in Brasilia to mark the 78th National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945-2023).

Ambassador Pham Thi Kim Hoa reviewed Vietnam’s important achievements over the past 78 years and stated that Vietnam is ready to join hands to solve global challenges towards green, sustainable, comprehensive, and humane development.

For Vietnam, Brazil is always a top partner in South America, she said, adding that cultural - educational - tourism exchanges between the two countries continue to be strengthened, bringing the people of Vietnam and Brazil closer together.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation will pay a visit to Brazil later this month, the first high-level visit by Vietnamese leaders in the last 15 years, she said, stressing this shows the respect of the two countries and their determination to develop the relationship to a new level.

For his part, Brazilian Deputy Foreign Minister Eduardo Paes Saboia emphasised that the visit will be an important milestone in relations between Brazil and Vietnam.

As Brazil and Vietnam will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations in 2024, the Brazilian official said he hopes that President Lula da Silva will make an official visit to Vietnam on that occasion.



With great potential and a strongly developing economy, Vietnam is one of Brazil's long-term partners in Southeast Asia in areas including food security, energy, tourism, culture, business, people-to-people exchanges, and cooperation at multilateral forums, he said, stressing that the country’s partnership with ASEAN will pave the way for enhanced cooperation with Southeast Asia, an important region of the world today, in which Vietnam plays an important role.

On this occasion, the embassy showed photos on the life and career of President Ho Chi Minh to international friends./.

