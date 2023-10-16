Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Nguyen Hoa Binh (L) presents a sourvenir to TJDFT President Judge Jose Cruz Macedo. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A Vietnamese delegation led by Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Nguyen Hoa Binh paid a working visit to Brazil from October 9-15.



The trip aimed to further strengthen cooperation between legal and judicial agencies in general, and court systems in particular of the two nations.



The two sides also shared knowledge and experience in the fields of juvenile justice; and organisation, management, and information technology application within the court system.



The Vietnamese delegation had a working session with representatives from the Brazilian Federal Supreme Court and the Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories (TJDFT) in Brazil.



Binh affirmed that cooperation between Vietnam and Brazil is growing strongly in politics, economics and society, posing requirements to further strengthen justice cooperation between the two countries.



He provided overall information about Vietnam's legal reform strategy and mentioned areas of interest of the Supreme People's Court of Vietnam.



Deputy Chief Justice of the Federal Supreme Court of Brazil Edson Fachin said Vietnam is the top partner of the Latin American nation in Southeast Asia, affirming that the Brazilian court is committed to further enhancing ties with the Supreme People's Court of Vietnam in the time to come.



He shared experiences related to the organisation, management, and performance of his agency, the functions and responsibilities of the National Council of Justice (CNJ) of Brazil, and the application of information technology within the country’s court system.



Meanwhile, TJDFT President Judge Jose Cruz Macedo mentioned legal provisions in Brazil related to juvenile justice, and criminal justice policies applied to juvenile offenders.



After Brazil, the Vietnamese delegation will continue to visit Canada./.