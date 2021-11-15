Vietnam – bright spot in world’s AI market
Vietnam has emerged as a bright spot in the world’s artificial intelligence (AI) market, as Vietnamese representatives have continuously been invited to introduce their products and research studies at global AI events.
Truong Quoc Hung, General Director of VinBrain. (Photo: Vingroup)
Most recently, DrAidTM, developed by VinBrain (Vingroup), has been awarded the ACM SIGAI Industry Award 2021 for Excellence in Artificial Intelligence.
As the world's top award in the field of artificial intelligence, this award is granted to only one AI product per year.
The ACM SIGAI Award is held by the Association for Computing Machinery's Special Interest Group on Artificial Intelligence (AI) - the world's largest scientific and educational computing society, established in 1947 with nearly 100,000 members.
DrAidTM, the first complete AI product of healthcare in Vietnam, was among the three Vietnamese representatives at the Nvidia’s GPU Technology Conference (GTC), which took place from November 8-11 and brought together more than 200,000 international researchers and leaders in the AI field.
The primary aim of the conference is to showcase the most innovative and original technological ideas and other developments from around the world.
DrAidTM was launched in June 2020, and is capable of detecting and screening over 21 abnormal signs and pathologies of Lung - Heart - Bone within 5 seconds with an accuracy of over 89 percent and sharing diagnostic results via QR code or link.
In particular, it is capable of self-warning of COVID-19, including asymptomatic cases or mild lung injury based on upright chest X-Ray and improving accuracy in addition to reducing false negatives when being used in combination with PCR test.
The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health has put DrAid into use at hospitals and medical centres in the southern metropolis, and initially gained significant results in COVID-19 response.
Statistics by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) show that, as of 2018, among six ASEAN countries with AI inventions, Vietnam ranked second with a total of 372 AI patent applications.
Doctor at the Hue Central Hospital applies the DrAid by VinBrain (Photo: baocantho.com.vn)Between 2016 and 2020, the country counted 96 AI-related projects with total investment amounting to 169.2 billion VND (7.47 million USD)./.