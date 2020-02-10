Society Vietnam acts to improve labour productivity Vietnam will launch a national programme to improve labour productivity, a critical factor for the middle-income country to enhance its competitiveness and develop.

Society An Giang province to train 12,000 rural labourers this year The Mekong Delta province of An Giang plans to provide vocational training for 12,000 people living in rural areas this year and jobs for 80 percent of them subsequently, according to the provincial Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Society Diplomat commends Vietnam-EU, Vietnam-Belgium ties Relations between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) as well as between Vietnam and Belgium have been flourishing, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and Head of the Vietnamese Delegation to the EU Vu Anh Quang.

Society Vietnamese ministry donates medical devices to Chinese people The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has presented medical devices to help the Chinese people cope with the novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak.