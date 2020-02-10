The move was made under the instruction of the Prime Minister through the coordination among the Foreign Ministry, the Vietnam Embassy in Beijing (China) and related ministries, agencies and localities.

The aircraft carrying the citizens landed at Van Don International Airport in Van Don island, the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh, at 05:04 am on February 10.

The citizens, including an eight-month pregnant woman, were in stable health. They were carried to the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases for isolation and medical monitoring.

The aircraft performing the flight was the one which earlier transported medical supplies presented by Vietnam to China, along with 11 Chinese citizens back to Wuhan.

On Feb. 9, Vietnam sent medical equipment and supplies to China to help it fight coronavirus outbreak that has so far infected more than 40,000 people and killed more than 900 in the East Asian nation.

Vietnam confirmed the 14th novel coronavirus infection case on February 9, bringing the total nCoV cases to 14, including nine in Vinh Phuc province. Six of the 14 patients have been discharged from hospital./.

VNA