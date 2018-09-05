Vietnamese workers at the 12th ASEAN Skills competition (Photo: VNA)



– The Vietnamese team have brought home 7 gold, 7 silver and 6 bronze medals along with 16 certificates of excellence from the 12th ASEAN Skills Competition which took place in Nonthaburi, Thailand from August 26 to September 5.Vietnam’s gold medals included two in bricklaying, one in wall and floor tiling, two in CNC maintenance, one in information network cabling and one in IT software solutions for business.Nguyen Thi Doan won the Best of Nation Award, which was presented to 10 outstanding competitors from each country.The biennial competition saw the participation of 331 competitors from the 10 ASEAN member countries. It featured 26 occupations, the largest number of occupations in the 12 editions so far. One of the two new occupations at the event was Internet of Thing.Singapore will host the 13th ASEAN Skills competition in 2020.-VNA