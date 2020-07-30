Society Home to the Motherland’s warm care After days of anxious waiting, Bui Dang Khoa finally made it back to Vietnam on a special flight that brought 219 Vietnamese workers home from Equatorial Guinea.

Society Nearly 240 Vietnamese nationals repatriated from Myanmar Close to 240 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Myanmar by a flight of low-cost carrier Vietjet Air on July 30.

Society Borders under strict control to prevent spread of COVID-19 Border guard forces and agencies in cities and provinces are strictly monitoring travel through border gates to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Society Hoi An to re-impose social distancing measures Hoi An ancient town, one of Vietnam’s most popular tourist destinations in the central province of Quang Nam, will re-impose social distancing measures from midnight of July 31 to contain the spread of the COVID-19.