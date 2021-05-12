Society Infographic Vietnam-ASEAN trade turnover during 1995-2021 period Vietnam-ASEAN trade turnover has increased rapid over the last 26 years (1995-2021), contributing to the development of Vietnam and other ASEAN member states.

Society Unique ethnic women’s football tournament Special football matches played by San Chi ethnic minority women in the northern province of Quang Ninh have excited many local people and tourists.

Society Courts ramp up measures against COVID-19 Courts in administrative units under social distancing due to COVID-19 will suspend all trials and the settlement of legal cases from May 12-31, except in emergencies, according to a document issued by the Supreme People’s Court on May 11.

Society Border guard force presents medical supplies to Cambodia The Border Guard High Command of the southwestern province of Tay Ninh on May 11 held a ceremony to hand over medical supplies for COVID-19 prevention and control presented by the Vietnam Border High Command to Cambodia.