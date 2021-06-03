Vietnam Buddhist Sangha supports COVID-19 fight in hotspots
Most Venerable Thich Duc Thien, Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Executive Council, on June 3 presented close to 2 billion VND (86,602 USD) worth of cash and necessities in aid to the northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang which are hard hit by the latest resurgence of COVID-19 outbreaks.
At the handover ceremony of the donation in Bac Ninh (Photo: VNA)
Accordingly, via the local Vietnam Fatherland Front Committees, each province will receive 500 million VND, 20 tonnes of rice, and 2.5 tonnes of sugar to provide for workers and residents affected by the pandemic.
Bac Ninh and Bac Giang, home to a large number of industrial parks, have borne the brunt of the fourth wave of COVID-19 outbreaks, which began in late April.
On June 3, the Health Ministry announced 79 domestic infections and 12 imported cases of COVID-19 that were detected during six hours to 6pm. Among the locally-transmitted cases, 58 are in Bac Giang, 10 in Bac Ninh, and 11 in Ho Chi Minh City./.
