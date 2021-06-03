Society Text-to-donate campaign seeks support for COVID-19 fight A text message campaign for making donations to the fight against COVID-19 and the “vaccines for workers” programme were launched in Hanoi on June 3 as Vietnam exerts every effort to contain its latest outbreak.

Society Text-to-donate campaign seeks support for COVID-19 fight A text message campaign for making donations to the fight against COVID-19 and the “vaccines for workers” programme were launched in Hanoi on June 3 as Vietnam exerts every effort to contain its latest outbreak.

Society Flights between Hai Phong and HCM City temporarily halted The Ministry of Transport, on June 3, issued a document on suspending flights between the northern port city of Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh City.

Sci-Tech AI app helps push mask wearing on public transport An artificial intelligence (AI) app that issues warnings when facemasks are not being worn has been introduced on public transport to raise awareness of seriously observing the Ministry of Health’s “5K message”.