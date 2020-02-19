Environment Nature reserve founded in Thua Thien-Hue province The Tam Giang-Cau Hai Wetlands Nature Reserve has been founded following a decision by the Chairman of the People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

Environment Japan finances HCM City’s upgrade of sewer system The Japanese Government will provide a non-refundable aid worth 1.88 billion JPY (16.84 million USD) for Ho Chi Minh City to upgrade its existing sewerage system using trenchless technologies.

Society Ministry requests tightened control of wildlife trafficking, consumption The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has demanded sectors and localities nationwide to enhance the management of illegal wildlife caging, trading and consumption.

Environment Nghe An man to set free 30kg sea turtle A rare sea turtle weighing 30 kilogrammes is being cared by a local in Quynh Luu district in the central province of Nghe An before it is released to the ocean.