The meeting between Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Uong Chu Luu and Bulgarian Minister of Justice Tsetska Tsacheva (Photo: VNA)

– Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Uong Chu Luu had meetings with a number of Bulgarian leaders on April 27 to exchange experience in justice cooperation and other areas, as part of his ongoing visit to the Balkan country.Meeting Bulgarian Minister of Justice Tsetska Tsacheva, the Vietnamese NA Vice Chairman highlighted important contributions of Tsacheva, who is a former leader of the National Assembly of Bulgaria, to the development of the Vietnam-Bulgaria relations. He proposed that the minister continue helping foster the bilateral partnership, especially in justice.Vietnam is reforming its judicial system, he said, adding that the National Assembly of Vietnam has issued many laws related to the organization and operation of the judicial system. However, Vietnam still needs to learn experience of other countries, including Bulgaria, he stated.For her part, Tsacheva said that Bulgaria has implemented a judicial reform strategy since 2015 with an aim to build a law-governed State. She affirmed that Bulgaria is willing to share its experience with Vietnam in managing the prison system, executing criminal verdicts, providing judicial support and protection, and observing the rights of prisoners.At a meeting with Yordanka Fandakova, Governor of Bulgaria’s capital city of Sofia, Luu stressed the high cooperation potential between Sofia and Vietnamese localities, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City- the two cities sharing twinned relations with Sofia.The Vietnamese NA Vice Chairman suggested that leaders of Sofia carry out more activities to promote economic, trade and tourism ties between the two countries such as organising workshops, forums and fairs for enterprises of both sides to study each other demands.Agreeing with Luu’s proposal, Fandakova said that the city is willing to create optimal conditions for businesses of both sides to seek partnership opportunities.Currently, the number of Bulgarian tourists to Vietnam remains modest, she said, noting her belief that the situation will be improved when businesses of both sides foster their affiliation.Also on April 27, Luu had working sessions with Valeri Giablianov, President of the Bulgaria-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarian Group and Simeon Dimchev, President of the Bulgaria-Vietnam Friendship Association.Speaking highly of contributions of Bulgarian parliamentarians and members of the Bulgaria-Vietnam Friendship Association to the relationship between the two countries, Luu expressed his hope that they will continue working hard for the reinforcement of ties between Vietnam and Bulgaria.-VNA