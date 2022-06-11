Politics Vietnam supports efforts on denuclearisation on Korean peninsula: ambassador Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has affirmed Vietnam’s consistent support for every effort on nuclear non-proliferation, disarmament and denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula through peaceful measures in line with international law, including the UN Charter.

Politics Vietnam, Uzbekistan seek to promote multifaceted cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia and Uzbekistan Dang Minh Khoi has held working sessions with relevant agencies of Uzbekistan to strengthen multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

Politics Foreign Minister hosts Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son received in Hanoi on June 10, in Hanoi new Canadian Ambassador to Vietnam Shawn Perry Steil.