Business Cashew sector predicted to secure good export growth in 2022 The target of 3.8 billion USD in export revenue of cashew nuts for this year set by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) is quite feasible given the forecast on high demand for the product in the time to come, according to experts.

Business Khanh Hoa busy preparing for int’l tourism restoration Tourism businesses and authorities in Khanh Hoa province are swiftly making infrastructure and personnel preparations to welcome international tourists back as Vietnam is set to completely reopen to foreign travellers from March 15.

Business Honda Vietnam’s motorcycle sales up, auto sales down in January Motorcycle sales of Honda Vietnam increased 4.3 percent in January while its auto sales decreased 12.1 percent compared to the previous month, the company has announced.