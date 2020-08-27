World US sanctions Chinese firms, individuals for illegal construction of artificial islands in East Sea The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) in the US Department of Commerce (DOC) announced on August 26 that it added 24 Chinese companies to the Entity List for their involvement in the illegal construction of artificial islands in the East Sea.

World Thailand works to prevent illegal online posts The Thai government is pushing for the removal of 1,000 online posts, videos and other content that violate the law.

World Ministers meet to promote RCEP signing by year’s end The 8th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Ministerial Meeting was held online on August 27 under the chair of Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh.

World COVID-19: Indonesia boosts foreign investment attraction to revive economy Indonesian President Joko Widodo plans to boost foreign investment to support the virus-battered economy as the government’s stimulus spending remains slow and household spending weak.