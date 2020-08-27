Vietnam calls for building of safe cyber environment
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam supports building a safe, stable, and transparent cyber environment that meets the legitimate interests of countries and contributes to the maintenance of international peace and security, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the UN, told an online meeting on August 26 on cyber attacks against critical infrastructure.
The Arria-formula meeting was jointly held by Vietnam, Indonesia, Belgium, Estonia, and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
The ambassador said protecting essential infrastructure against the risk of cyber attacks has significant economic, social, defence, and security meaning.
He underlined the need to strengthen regional and international cooperation as well as public-private coordination in sharing information, building trust, preventing the risk of conflicts in cyberspace, building common understanding, and strengthening national information technology capacity.
Activities in cyberspace must comply with the UN Charter and international law as well as voluntary and non-binding rules on national responsible behaviour in cyberspace, he added./.