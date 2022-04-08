Vietnam calls for ceasefire, dialogue to settle conflicts
Vietnam calls on all related parties to reduce tension, apply ceasefire and resume dialogue in order to seek long-term solutions to differences while taking into account the legitimate rights and interests of relevant parties, stated Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN at the 11th emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on the Russia-Ukraine conflict on April 7.
Addressing the session, Ambassador Giang reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent stance on the settlement of international disputes through peaceful measures in line with the UN Charter and international law and the principle of respecting states’ independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, not interfering into countries’ internal affairs and not to use force in international relations.
He highlighted Vietnam’s concern about impacts of the war in Ukraine on civilians and the information of casualties among civilians in recent days.
Vietnam opposes all actions of attacking civilians and violations of humanitarian and human rights laws, he stressed, underscoring the need to verify recent information in a transparent, open and objective manner with the cooperation of all relevant sides.
The Vietnamese representative also underlined Vietnam’s viewpoint that all discussions and decisions by international agencies and organisations must be based on verified and transparent information, with the cooperation of stakeholders and consultation with countries.
The UN and the international community should continue to encourage and create favourable conditions for efforts to hold dialogue and diplomatic negotiations among relevant parties to seek peaceful and comprehensive solutions.
At the session, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution that suspended Russia’s membership in the Human Rights Council with 93 votes in favour, 24 against, and 58 abstentions.
After the adoption of the resolution, Russian representative said that his country had decided to terminate its membership of the 47-member council before the end of its term. /.
