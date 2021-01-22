Vietnam calls for conflict resolution in Central African Republic via dialogue
Minister Counsellor Nguyen Phuong Tra, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has urged relevant parties in the Central African Republic to resolve election-related differences through dialogue and negotiation, on the basis of respecting the country’s laws and Constitution.
Addressing a meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) in New York on January 21 to discuss the election turmoil in the Central African Republic, Tra expressed concern about its security situation while emphasising the importance of respecting the Peace Agreement between the Government and armed groups.
She called on the international community to maintain support for the country.
The Vietnamese diplomat also underlined the central role played by regional and sub-regional organisations and the vital contribution of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).
Mankeur Ndiaye, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for the Central African Republic and Head of MINUSCA, briefed participants on instability in the country, saying that certain armed groups have opposed the election process.
Ndiaye called on the UNSC to provide personnel and resources assistance to ensure MINUSCA’s operations, towards helping the Central African Republic respond to its current security challenges.
Participants strongly condemned acts in violation of the Peace Agreement and violence perpetrated by armed groups. They also affirmed to support the role of regional organisations such as the African Union and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), and MINUSCA’s role in ensuring security and fostering dialogue between the parties./.
