Vietnam calls for cooperation to end Yemen conflict
Conflicts have maintained in Marib, Yemen (Photo: AFP/VNA)New York (VNA) – Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), called on all parties to strengthen cooperation to seek a sustainable solution to end conflict and promote peace and stability in Yemen at a UN Security Council (UNSC) debate that was held online on May 12.
The Vietnamese diplomat showed his deep concern over the escalating military actions and regular border attacks in Yemen.
He welcomed the recent shuttle diplomacy efforts by UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths and associates to promote stakeholders' participation in the UN-led peace proposal for Yemen.
It is crucial to immediately stop hostile actions, not to impede humanitarian activities and call on the international community to continue providing financial support to Yemen, Quy said, urging parties to accelerate the implementation of the Stockholm Agreement and the Riyadh Agreement, with the UN playing a mediating role.
According to Special Envoy Martin Griffiths and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock, relevant parties have yet to get close to an agreement to end conflict in Yemen.
Meanwhile, clashes have forced more than 25,000 people in Marib to flee, worsening the humanitarian situation, they said, adding that the Middle East country is facing challenges in severe economic crisis, escalated prices, shortage of financial resources, risk of widespread hunger and increased COVID-19 infections and deaths.
At the discussion, UNSC member states called for an end to violence, greater efforts to help Yemen fight hunger, and increased funding for UN humanitarian operations.
Several countries expressed concern over attacks on civilians and civil infrastructure facilities in Saudi Arabia. They called on parties not to obstruct humanitarian activities and protect civilians, especially women and children. They also underlined the need to realise the Stockholm and Riyadh Agreements and urged Ansar Allah to cooperate with the UN in solving the issue of the Safer oil tanker off the coast of Yemen before it is too late./.